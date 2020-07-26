Beatty Funeral Home 50th year in business

Beatty Funeral Home in Wayland will be celebrating 50 years of business August 1, 2020. An open house will be scheduled at a later date.

The home was built in 1913 by Dr. Elmer G. Rittler, a Wayland dentist. In 1940 the home was purchased by Lyle and Vivian Zehr as a funeral home. In 1970 it was purchased by Robert and Rachel Beatty and in 1997 their son Mark Beatty joined them and acquired ownership, later expanding cremation services, granite monument and memorial’s to Wayland, Washington and joining Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona.

With two generations of family ownership, this makes the funeral home the oldest family owned funeral home in Henry county. Along with Mark Beatty LFD, Jan Peterseim, Meg Peterseim Nagel LFD and Nicholas Todd LFD they offer a combined experience of over 50 years in funeral service.

Now more than ever, under current conditions we believe it’s important to have the guidance and experience of a local funeral director that understands options and current guidelines to protect families and individuals.

Beatty adds, “we continue the tradition of compassionate, caring and personalized service to families and will continue to serve the community for the next 50 years.”