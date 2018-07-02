Beatrice Hesser

Beatrice Elmira (Gillespie) Hesser, age 90, of Wayland met with the Lord and her late husband who welcomed her into their arms on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Graveside services will be held at 11AM, Thursday July 5, 2018 at the Brighton Hillcrest Cemetery, with Pastor Nancy Sutherland officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the graveside at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for the Wayland First Responders.

She was born February 10, 1928 in Queen City, Missouri to Alfred V. and Letha D. (West) Gillespie. She graduated from Crawfordsville High School and Iowa Weslyan College. On December 27, 1953 she was united in marriage to Kenneth W Hesser at Cottonwood United Methodist Church.

Bea taught in a one room school at four corners outside of Lockridge, Iowa, then went to Ross manufacturing in Washington, Iowa before going to Metromail in Mt Pleasant for many years, where she eventually retired from. Bea was a member of the Cottonwood United Methodist Church and very active in the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to bake pies for the Cottonwood bizarre, as well as making lap quilts for the VA hospital. In her spare time, she loved to garden and canned many vegetables and fruits.

Bea is survived by her children Terry Hesser of Mt Pleasant, Bruce Hesser of Winigan Missouri, and Janice (Rob) Schultz of DeForest, Wisconsin. She has 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren who she loved to see and spoil as grandmas should.

She was preceeded in death by her late husband Ken (Mose) Hesser, her parents, Albert and Letha, her sisters Alice P. Gillespie Jones, Nellie O. Gillespie Boese, Pauline A. Gillespie Hole, and her brother Francis D. Gillespie.