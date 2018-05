Beatrice “Bea” E. Haberman

A Celebration of Life for Beatrice “Bea” E. Haberman, 95, of Wayland will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 5 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Private family burial of her cremains will be at North Hill Cemetery near Wayland. Memorials may be designated to the Parkview Home in Wayland. Bea died Monday, March 26, 2018 at the Parkview Home in Wayland.