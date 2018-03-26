Evelyn Mae Wiggins,

Evelyn Mae Wiggins, 87, of Havana, IL formerly of the Quad Cities and Wayland, IA passed away at Havana Health Care Center at 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

She was born July 12, 1930 in Havana, to Oscar and Mable (Cluney) Stanley. She married Frank Wiggins on January 12, 1954.

Mrs. Wiggins is survived by one son, Franklin Wiggins, of Havana; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one step-daughter; three nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and five sisters.

Mrs. Wiggins was a member of the Havana Church of the Nazarene. She had worked as a File Clerk for Illinois Department of Human Services for many years. She also drove a transport for CIEDC.

Funeral Services will be 4:00 PM Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the Eicher Mennonite Church near Wayland. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the Church. Burial will follow in the Eicher Cemetery. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangments.

