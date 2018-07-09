Barry Wilson

Barry Wilson, 43, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Wayland, IA, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on July 24, 2018 at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with family present from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be held July 25, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for further education of his sons. On line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.