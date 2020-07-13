Barbara Jean Cuggino

Barbara Jean Cuggino, 71, of New London, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born January 26, 1949 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Jack and Cartha Blythe. She married Keith Felgenhauer. They divorced and she later married Gerald Cuggino. They also divorced. Barb was a homemaker and attended the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints in Mt. Pleasant. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, and collecting owls. She loved artistic projects and crafts. Helping people gave her much pleasure.

Barb in survived by three sons, Brian Felgenhauer of Fargo, North Dakota, Lonnie and Andrew Cuggino of New London; one daughter, Lori Ann Ayers of Fargo, North Dakota; ten grandchildren, and many great grandchildren; two brothers, Ike and Stan Blythe; two sisters, Florence Holmes and Joyce Patton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Carolyn Woods, brother Fred Messer, and grandson Brian Keith Felgenhauer.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.