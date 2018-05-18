Barbara Garrels

Barbara A. Garrels, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A funeral service for Mrs. Garrels will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 25, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Rev. Deborah J. Stowers and Pastor Luann Benge will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM on Thursday.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Burlington Art Center or the New London Public Library. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com