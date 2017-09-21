Barbara Elizabeth Leitch

Barbara Elizabeth Leitch, 84, of Marionville, Missouri, formerly of New London, died Friday, September 15, 2017, at her son’s home in Marionville. The memorial service for Mrs. Barbara Leitch will be held, September 30th, at 3:00 PM at Elliott Chapel in New London. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 1:30 until the time of the service. Her daughter-in-law, Joan Leitch will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. A memorial has been established.