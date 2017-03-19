Barbara Ann Thacker

Barbara Ann Thacker, age 84 of Winfield, died Friday March 17, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. The daughter of Perry and Eula (Trump) Wick, she was born July 12, 1932 at Burlington. On January 21, 1956 she married Richard Thacker at Burlington; he died December 14, 2013. She was a graduate of the Burlington high School. She worked as a cook at Sunrise Terrace for several years. She also served at Congregate Meals, was a former 4-H leader, and enjoyed reading to the children at W-MU School. She enjoyed following her grandchildren in their school and sports events. She was a member of the Winfield United Methodist church.

Survivors include: one daughter Lori Shoultz of Winfield; two grandchildren, Richard “RJ” and Rebecca Shoultz both of Winfield; one brother Ronald Wick of Cherry Valley, Illinois; sister in law Virginia Kinney of Winfield; one nephew and two nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son in law.

The funeral service will be Tuesday March 21, 2017 at10:30 a.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield, with Rev. Randy Moser and Rev. Beth Briggs officiating. Interment will follow at the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Honts Funeral Home. A memorial has been established for the Winfield First Responders.