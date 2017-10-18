Barbara Ann Neuweg

Barbara Ann Neuweg, 76, of West Point, Iowa passed away at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Kensington in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Born August 23, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Richard and Marietta (Bentler) Benjamin. On October 6, 1962 she married Harold G. Neuweg at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2014.

Survivors include her three sons: Scott (Teresa) Neuweg of Fort Madison, Iowa, Craig (Sharon) Neuweg of Dallas City, Illinois and Brad (Heidi) Neuweg of Pleasant Hill, Iowa; one daughter: Sue (Chad) Ferguson of Niota, Illinois; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; five brothers: Richard (Janice) Benjamin of Omak, Washington, Donald Benjamin of Sevierville, Tennessee, Vern (Lorrie) Benjamin of Donnellson, Iowa, Doyle (Lavone) Benjamin of Columbia, South Carolina and Raymond (Mina) Benjamin of Yellville, Arkansas; three sisters: Jan (Bob) Tetmeyer of Houston, Texas, Maureen (Darrel) Duhachek of Highland, Illinois and Juanita (Art) Kruse of Houghton, Iowa and several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Harold.

Barbara received her nursing diploma from Mercy Hospital in Burlington. She worked as a nurse for forty one years at Sacred Heart Hospital and Fort Madison Community Hospital. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, the Altar and Rosary Society and church choir. She also was a member of the former St. Ann’s Circle Daughters of Isabella and the American Legion Auxiliary. Barbara enjoyed camping, flowers, gardening, cooking, singing and meeting her friends and classmates for lunch. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as family was very important to her.

Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. A parish rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. that evening at the funeral home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

Memorials have been established in her memory for St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Great River Hospice.

The Schmitz Funeral Homes in West Point are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com