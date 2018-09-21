Bank Robber Identified

On 9/14/18, the US Bank located at 301 E Washington St in Mt Pleasant reported a bank robbery that had occurred. A male subject had fled the scene possibly in a white Dodge Ram truck with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers were able to identify the subject as Ionel Niculescu age 19 of Romania. He is currently wanted out of Canada and another country and is part of a traveling gypsy band that targets coins shops, banks, jewelry stores, and large department stores.

He is being investigated by numerous agencies at this time. He was charged with Theft 2nd and a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

The Mt Pleasant PD was assisted by several agencies and businesses including the All American Coins and Bullion in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Day School, Jeweler’s Security Alliance, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, York Regional Police (UK), United States Custom and Border Patrol, and numerous civilians who called in with information that assisted us. Police would like to thank all of you for your cooperation