Band Sign-Up for Incoming MPCSD 5th Grade Students

There are meetings for parents and student entering 5th grade at Mount Pleasant to try out the mouthpieces, answer any of your questions about band, and get signed up for summer lessons from Monday, July 6th, through Friday, July 10th, at the Middle School Music Room. If for some reason you can’t attend due to being out of town or unavailable, please contact director Laura Westfall to find an alternative time. There is a link below that will take you to a Sign-Up Genius website that should make it easy for you to search for and sign-up for a time that works for you. Please note that there will probably be multiple pages of sign-up times/days so be sure to check out all the times available.

Times to meet with Miss Westfall are below with each tryout time taking up to 25 minutes maximum with 5 minutes between each student to disinfect surfaces.

Monday 8:30am-12pm & 1pm-5pm

Tuesday 8:30am-12pm & 1pm-4pm & 6pm-8pm

Wednesday 8:30am-12pm & 1pm-4pm & 6pm-8pm

Thursday 8:30am-12pm & 1pm-4pm & 6pm-8pm

Friday 8:30am-12pm & 1pm-4pm & 6pm-8pm

If you are needing to rent-to-own/buy an instrument and prefer to do so in person instead of online or via phone, there will be West Music Representatives in attendance from 10am-4pm on Tuesday thru Thursday of that week so please try to sign-up for one of those times, or sign-up on Monday to try the instruments and drop by to visit them later that week to purchase/rent an instrument.

Sign-up/try-outs are the week of July 6th and then band lessons to learn the instruments begin the week of July 20th. Lessons will be once a week for 25 minutes for three weeks in July/August. Students will be in pairs for lessons.

In the email and mailings sent home, there is a list of safety precautions and cleaning guidelines that will be following during this process. These are to protect everyone and ensure this can be done safely. Keeping everyone safe and healthy is the number one priority!

laura.westfall@mtpcsd.org

Sign-Up Page:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040F4AA9AE29A3F58-5thgrade

If you want a direct link to the sign-up page or more information about how band works/what it looks like:

http://laurawestfall.wixsite.com/elementaryband