Band Receives #1

The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band received their 31st consecutive Division 1 rating Saturday at the State Marching Band Festival in Davenport. The band’s score was 80.3, as determined by a panel of judges scoring on marching and music execution and general effect, percussion and color guard. Ft. Madison and Washington also received Division 1 ratings. Mediapolis and Central Lee received Division 11 ratings.

The high school will perform their 2018 show 1001 Arabian Nights one last time this Tuesday at 7:00 pm at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex at All Bands Night. They will be joined by the fifth grade, sixth grade and middle school bands. Admission is free.