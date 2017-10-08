Band Places 1st In Parade of Champions

(courtesy of Dave Schneider)

The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band traveled to Kahoka, Missouri Saturday night to compete at the 26th Annual Clark County Parade of Champions. Competing in Class 4A, based on the Missouri classification system, they placed first and received caption awards for Best Color Guard and Best Drum Majors in 4A and for all school sizes. Drum majors are QianQian Ye and Callie DePriest.

Next Saturday the Panther Marching Band will participate in the State Marching Band Festival, hosted this year by Muscatine High School. They are scheduled to perform at 1:00 pm and will be shooting for their 31st consecutive Division 1 Superior rating.