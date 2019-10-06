Band Does Well in Missouri, Going Back Next Weekend

The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band brought home six trophies Saturday from the Monroe City Marching Band Festival in Missouri.

They placed second in the parade marching competition and second in the field show competition, winning caption awards for Best Color Guard and Best Visuals.

Mount Pleasant placed first in the indoor drumline competition while the color guard placed second.

The Panther Marching Band will next be competing in the Clark County Parade of Champions in Kahoka, Missouri October 12. The Fort Madison Marching Bloodhounds will also be participating.