Band Concert Moved Indoors

Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert will be held

Thursday June 21 7:00 pm but due to a forecast of rain and possible thunderstorms the concert has been moved this week to the Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 803 East Mapleleaf Drive.

Here is the program for this Thursday’s concert.

Host Of Freedom March

Afterburn

John Williams Trilogy

Welcome To Jurassic Park; Theme From Schindler’s List; Raiders March from Raiders of the Lost Ark

Circle Of Life from The Lion King

A Whole New World from Aladdin

Highlights From Grease

Born To Hand Jive; We Go Together; Summer Nights; Greased Lightnin’

A Childhood Hymn

Wipeout

Torch Of Liberty March