Band Concert Moved Indoors

Band Concert Moved IndoorsWritten by Theresa Rose on June 20, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert will be held
Thursday June 21 7:00 pm but due to a forecast of rain and possible thunderstorms the concert has been moved this week to the Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 803 East Mapleleaf Drive.
Here is the program for this Thursday’s concert.
Host Of Freedom March
Afterburn
John Williams Trilogy
Welcome To Jurassic Park; Theme From Schindler’s List; Raiders March from Raiders of the Lost Ark
Circle Of Life from The Lion King
A Whole New World from Aladdin
Highlights From Grease
Born To Hand Jive; We Go Together; Summer Nights; Greased Lightnin’
A Childhood Hymn
Wipeout
Torch Of Liberty March