Band Concert at the Park

Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert

Thursday, July 18 at 6:00 pm

Wright Pavilion at the Henry County Fair

Adam Creager, Conductor

Our Director March by F.E. Bigelow

St. Louis Blues by W.C. Handy

The Great Gate Of Kiev by Modest Moussorgsky

Big Four March by Karl L. King

A Hymn For Band by Hugh M. Stuart

Music From Pirates Of The Caribbean by Klaus Badelt

The Medallion Calls; The Black Pearl; One Last Shot; He’s A Pirate

Boogie Wonderland by Jon Lind and Allee Willis

The Liberty Bell March by John Philip Sousa