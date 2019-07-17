Band Concert at the Park

Band Concert at the ParkWritten by Theresa Rose on July 17, 2019
Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert
Thursday, July 18 at 6:00 pm
Wright Pavilion at the Henry County Fair
Adam Creager, Conductor
Our Director March by F.E. Bigelow
St. Louis Blues by W.C. Handy
The Great Gate Of Kiev by Modest Moussorgsky
Big Four March by Karl L. King
A Hymn For Band by Hugh M. Stuart
Music From Pirates Of The Caribbean by Klaus Badelt
The Medallion Calls; The Black Pearl; One Last Shot; He’s A Pirate
Boogie Wonderland by Jon Lind and Allee Willis
The Liberty Bell March by John Philip Sousa