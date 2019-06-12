Band Concert and More!Written by Theresa Rose on June 12, 2019
The first Mount Pleasant Community band concert in Central Park will be Thursday, June 13th at 7 pm. The local PEO chapters are serving Pies in the Park and the Mt. Pleasant IMPACT group will be sponsoring some coloring and art activities for kids and adults. Here is the program for this week’s concert…..
Torch of Liberty March by Karl King
Fanfare for the the Unsung Hero by Matt Conway
The Magnificent Seven Theme Arr. by Michael Sweeney
Mars & Chorale from Jupiter from the Planets Suite by Holst
Military Escort March by Henry Fillmore
Lullabye (Waltz for Band) by Randall Standridge
Beatles Set: Twist and Shout – Get Back Arr. Doug Adams/Michael Sweeney
Coast Guards March by Karl King