Band Competes At Prairie

(courtesy of Dave Schneider)

The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band was among 22 outstanding bands participating Saturday at the 17th annual Bands Across the Prairie contest in Cedar Rapids. Competing in Class 3A, they placed fourth with 71.8 points. The color guard scored 83 out of a possible 100 points to have the second highest score.

Mount Pleasant will be competing October 7 at the Clark County Parade of Champions in Kahoka, Missouri. Last year the Panther Marching Band won the Sweepstakes Award for Best Overall Band in all classes and winning numerous caption awards in their class and overall.