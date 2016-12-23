Award-winning acoustic blues artist, Catfish Keith, takes the stage at Iowa Wesleyan University January 12 Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Iowa Wesleyan University invites the community to a live concert of Catfish Keith, an internationally recognized acoustic blues artist, historian and expert on “bottleneck” slide. This free performance will be held on Thursday, January 12, at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert master-class on the history of the bottleneck slide and metal guitars to be held at 6:00 p.m. in the University Chapel on campus. Cutting-edge blues singer, songwriter and bottleneck slide guitarist Catfish Keith has established himself as one of the most exciting country blues performers of our time. Catfish’s innovative style of foot-stomping, deep delta blues and American roots music has spellbound audiences the world over. He has reinvented the guitar with great power and artistry, and brings a rare beauty and vitality to his music. Handing down the tradition, Catfish continues his lifelong journey as one of the brightest lights in acoustic blues and roots music. A two-time W. C. Handy Blues Music Award nominee for Best Acoustic Blues Album, and 2008 inductee into the Blues Hall of Fame, Catfish’s Honey Hole album was considered for Grammy Award nominations in three categories. Catfish has sixteen number one independent radio chart-topping albums to his credit, and packs houses all over the world with his dynamic stage show. The 40 year veteran has performed thousands of gigs, touring the USA, UK and Europe dozens of times to wide acclaim, headlining major music festivals, and appearing with legends John Lee Hooker, Ray Charles, Robert Cray, Koko Taylor, Taj Mahal , Leo Kottke, Jessie Mae Hemphill, Johnny Shines and many, many others. This free performance of Catfish Keith is made possible by funding by the Wierrick Music Endowment and through the Haselmayer Endowment for the Arts at Iowa Wesleyan University. The fund brings a variety of performances, concerts and speakers to the Mount Pleasant campus every year. For more information to attend the event, visit Iowa Wesleyan’s community calendar at www.iw.edu.