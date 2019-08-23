Authorities Seeking Burglary Information

Authorities Seeking Burglary InformationWritten by Theresa Rose on August 23, 2019
On August 16th, 2019, at approximately 5:30PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls reporting burglaries from multiple storage units at locations around the county. The suspect gained entry into the storage units and items were removed. This incident and investigation are still ongoing. Any witnesses or citizens with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office and speak with a deputy.