Authorities Searching For Work Release Walk Away

The Henry County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual who walked away from work release. 39 year old Ty Mathew Vaughn was awaiting trial in Henry County on charges that include Domestic Assault, Interference with Official Acts and Assault on Law Enforcement. In the meantime, he was granted pre-trial work release by a Henry County magistrate and was working at a local business when he did not return to the Henry County Jail. Vaughn is described as a white male 5 ‘ 8 “with brown hair and hazel eyes weighing 170 pounds. He has multiple tattoos. Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Ty Vaughn is encouraged to contact local law enforcement. Please do not try to apprehend or detain this individual yourself.