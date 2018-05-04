Authorities Investigate Domestic Disturbance with a Gun

On May 2nd, 2018, at approximately 11:40 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance with a gun in the 2700-grid of Cass Avenue. Deputies responded to the call and began an investigation into the situation. Because of the investigation Todd Barton II, 26 of rural Mount Pleasant, was arrested for Domestic Assault Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.