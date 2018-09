August Weather Review

The month of August 2018 was warmer than normal with an average high of 87 degrees which is 4 degrees above average. The warmest reading was recorded on August 6th at 94 degrees. The average low for the month was 62 degrees which is right the normal low for the 8th month. The coolest reading was 55 degrees on the 30th of the month. Rainfall was at 8.25 inches which is about double the amount normally received for August.