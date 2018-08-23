AUGUST 23, 2018

Fall sports seasons get started tonight at Mt. Pleasant High School, here is the schedule of games coming up:

Tonight at 5:45pm Volleyball: Freshman Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant

5:45pm Volleyball: JV Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant High

7:30pm Volleyball: Varsity Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant

The Panthers are coming off of a 13-19 record last season and have quite a few new people in their lineup. Last year in their season opener played at Ottumwa the Bulldogs beat the Panthers 3 games to one. The next action for M.P. will be Saturday at a varsity Invitational at Grinnell, MPHS will be joined by Carlisle, Clear Creek Amana, Dallas Center – Grimes, East Marshall, Grinnell, Iowa Valley Community, Lynnville-Sully, Norwalk, South Tama, Washington, and West Liberty, play will begin at 9 am.

Tonight at 6:00pm the MPHS JV football team vs. Clear Creek Amana @ Clear Creek Amana High School.

HERE IS THE LINEUP OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES FOR TONIGHT, THESE ARE ALL NON-DISTRICT GAMES.

CLASS 4A:

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Cedar Rapids, Washington

Muscatine at Davenport, Central

CLASS 3A:

North Fayette Valley at Waverly-Shell Rock

Friday night the MPHS football team coming off a 6-3 record in 2017 will host Clear Creek Amana @ Mapleleaf Athletic Complex, the Clippers were 3-6 last year. The freshman teams of both schools will play at 5 pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live beginning at 6:30 pm with the pregame show. Make sure you tune into KILJ-FM for the statewide high school football scoreboard beginning at 10 pm each and every Friday night during the regular season.

Offense Position Starter Back-up QB Zach Beason Brody Bender HB Levi Puig Logan Bass TB Tucker Johnson Kyle Samples WR Chase Lamm Chase Williamson WR Rylan Seberg Tate Shull SLOT Tate Shull Jacob Stukerjurgen TE Jayden Davis James DeMeyer C Brett Baccam Cooper Pullis RG Drake Fox Riley McQuggin LG Cooper Pullis Drake Smith RT Garrett Maddy Tristian Scovel LT Keegan Kohorst Henry Lutovsky Place Kicker David Blancas Khang Truong Defense Position Starter Back-up DE Keegan Kohorst Zach Beason LT Tristian Scovel Drake Fox RT Garrett Maddy Cooper Pullis DE Logan Bass Brennan Bender Sam Levi Puig Kale Schuff Mike James DeMeyer Klayton Kleinkopf Will Jayden Davis Bryce Anderson Rt Safety Jacob Stukerjurgen Chase Williamson Lt Safety Tucker Johnson Brody Bender LC Chase Lamm Quenton Sims RC Tate Shull Rylan Seberg Punter Chase Lamm Bryce Anderson Snapper Zach Beason James DeMeyer

The Mt. Pleasant Bowling Association will be having league organizational meetings as follows:

Squaw league – women’s league – Tonight 6:30 at the Iris Bowling Center.

Youth Bowling leagues – youth age 5-18 – Friday and Saturday, August 24 & 25 from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Alleys.

Sunday Night Mixed League – coed adult league – Sunday August 26 at 6:30 at the Alleys. Meeting agendas will include setting weekly fees, season calendar and voting on league rules. New bowlers should attend meetings and they will help you get started.