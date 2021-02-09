Auger Takes Down Power Line

At approximately 8:11AM on Saturday morning February 06 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a downed power line in the 1300 grid of Salem Road. The downed power line was a result of a piece of farm equipment striking the overhead power line. An investigation conducted into the report revealed that Richard Klesner was northbound on Salem Road operating an older model International tractor pulling a grinder mixer when the accident occurred. While traveling on Salem Road the auger to the mixer somehow got activated where it went vertical in the air and stuck an overhead power line. The force of hitting the power line caused the utility pole to also break.

No injuries were reported. Alliant Energy was notified where power was restored within an hour of the accident.