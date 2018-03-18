Audrey M. Delf

Audrey M. Delf, 95, of Mediapolis, formerly of Danville IA and Florissant, MO, died Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Prairie Ridge Care and Rehab.

The funeral service for Mrs. Delf will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 20 at the Olds United Church of Christ. Chaplain Dean Graber of Great River Hospice will officiate. Burial will be in the Byler Cemetery, rural Colusa, IL. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9 PM on Monday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 4-7 PM

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Great River Hospice or the Church of the Master, United Church of Christ in Florissant, MO. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Delf, the former Audrey Marie Kleen, was born November 26, 1922 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of William Jacob and Lorene Frances (Scroggan) Kleen. She graduated from Beaumont High School in St. Louis in 1939. On September 18, 1948 at the Salem Evangelical & Reformed Church in St. Louis, Audrey was united in marriage to Kenneth Edward Delf. Mr. Delf died Monday, January 4, 2016 at their residence in Danville.

Audrey worked at Emerson Electric in St. Louis during WW II and after until the birth of their daughter. She then became a stay at home mother until her daughter graduated. After that, Audrey was a cook for the Hazelwood School District. She held the position for over 20 years, retiring in the mid 1980’s. She and her husband were longtime residents of Florissant before moving to Danville in 2013.

Audrey was a member of the Church of the Master, United Church of Christ in Florissant. She was very active in “behind the scenes” roles volunteering for the church. She volunteered for the USO and for CORPS, a volunteer organization organizing rides for the elderly. In her spare time, Audrey loved to sew. She made much of Elaine’s clothing. She enjoyed reading. She loved watching and feeding birds, especially trying to attract wrens and hummingbirds.

Those thankful for sharing in Audrey’s life include a daughter and her husband, Elaine and Carl Vass of Danville; 4 grandchildren and their spouses – Jenny & Solomon Conrad of St. Peters, MO, Mindy & Bill Hoover of Laurel, IA, Kenneth & Stephanie Vass of Warsaw, IN and Lorrie & Luke Page of Florissant, MO and 3 great grandchildren – Grace Conrad, Isaac Conrad and Andy Vass.

Her parents, husband and 3 siblings – William Kleen, Jackie Hagerty and Edward Kleen precede Audrey in death.