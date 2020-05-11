Audrey G. Dilks

Audrey G. Dilks, 60, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 in the emergency room of the Henry County Health Center. Audrey was born on March 3, 1960, at St. Joseph, Missouri the daughter of Raney Lee and Frances Katherine (Davis) Dilks. She graduated from Fort Madison High School in the class of 1976. Audrey was an outgoing, fun loving, caring lady who had a heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time reading and watching movies. Audrey was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. She worked at Innovairre of Mt. Pleasant.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Ronald Hamann of Mt. Pleasant, her step daughter, Alicia Parker of Mt. Pleasant, her brothers, Zack (Evelyn) Dilks of Florida, Stan (Cindy) Dilks of Salem and Brian (Sheridan) Dilks of Mt. Pleasant, along with several nieces and nephews.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Wayne Anthony Dilks.

According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. A Celebration of Audrey’s Life will be held at a later date.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com