Audrey Christy

Audrey A. Christy, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

Audrey was born July 3, 1938, in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Frank and Eva (Figgins) Benge. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1955 and attended business school in Des Moines. On December 31, 1955, Audrey married Edward R. Cowles, they later divorced. On January 25, 2000 she married Larry Christy. They made their home in Ottumwa and moved to Mt. Pleasant in 2004. Audrey worked as a stenographer, was an assistant to Iowa Senator Jake Minks and later as an office manager at a medical clinic. Audrey was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and loved playing the Lowrey organ.

Audrey is survived by her husband Larry of Mt. Pleasant; three sons, Victor (Rita) Cowles of Ames, John Cowles of Newton, Marc Cowles of Utah; two stepchildren Michael (Deborah) Christy of Madison, MS, Kara Kay (Rob) McElroy of Ottumwa; daughter Pam Cowles of Bloomfield; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Jane Kibler of Des Moines, Carol (Phillip) Crippin of Carlisle, Glorene Claus of Kansas City, MO, and a brother Jesse (Nancy) Benge of Norwalk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Marti Birchmier and a brother Richard Benge.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 am on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Bloomfield IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. A memorial fund has been established for the Calvary Baptist Church. The Olson-Powell Chapel is caring for Audrey and her family. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required for attendance. The service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at our website, www.powellfuneralhomes.com.