Auditor’s Report on Salem

Auditor of State Mary Mosiman today released an agreed-upon procedures report on the City of Salem, Iowa for the period January 1, 2016 through December 31, 2016. The agreed-upon procedures engagement was performed pursuant to Chapter 11.6 of the Code of Iowa.

Mosiman recommended the City review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible. Also, the City should establish procedures to ensure bank and utility reconciliations are reviewed monthly and the Annual Financial Report is accurate. In addition, the City should comply with Chapter 384.18 of the Code of Iowa and amend the budget before disbursements are allowed to exceed budgeted amounts.

A copy of the agreed-upon procedures report is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/1622-0417-EP0P.