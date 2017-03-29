Auditor of State Mary Mosiman today released an audit report on Henry County, Iowa.

The County had local tax revenue of $27,973,023 for the year ended June 30, 2016, which included $2,850,088 in tax credits from the state. The County forwarded $20,272,831 of the local tax revenue to the townships, school districts, cities and other taxing bodies in the County.

The County retained $7,700,192 of the local tax revenue to finance County operations, a 3.7% increase over the prior year. Other revenues included charges for service of $953,162, operating grants, contributions and restricted interest of $3,541,181, capital grants, contributions and restricted interest of $1,966,295, local option sales tax of $920,179, unrestricted investment earnings of $45,882, gain on disposition of capital assets of $85,375 and other general revenues of $54,839.

Expenses for County operations for the year ended June 30, 2016 totaled $12,751,262, a 3.6% increase over prior year. Expenses included $5,246,018 for roads and transportation, $3,077,513 for public safety and legal services and $1,369,856 for administration.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the County Auditor’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/1610-0044-B00F.