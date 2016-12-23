Auditions for Alice in Wonderland

Mount Pleasant Community Theatre holds auditions for 2017 spring musical Alice in Wonderland January 8 and 10 at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center.

Over 40 roles for children and adults available in MPCT’s spring musical Alice in Wonderland

Mount Pleasant, Iowa – The Mount Pleasant Community Theatre invites community members of all ages and skill levels to audition for the 2017 spring production of Alice in Wonderland Musical by Michael Sirotta which will be directed by Debra Savage of Mount Pleasant. Auditions will be held on Sunday, January 8 and Tuesday, January 10 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center in Mount Pleasant.

Interested people are required to attend one night of auditions and no preparation is necessary. The play will be cast shortly after auditions and rehearsals will begin the following week. The production dates are March 9-12, 2017. The production will be held at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center.

If you are unable to attend auditions but still want to be considered for a role, please contact Debra Savage at 319-931-2277 to arrange a time to audition.

About the Musical

Michael Sirotta’s Alice in Wonderland is a musical/operetta based on Lewis Carroll’s well known dream-adventure novella, and, with a few alterations and abridgements, is true to Lewis Carroll’s original story line and characterizations. The music, which ranges in style from pop to opera (without operatic vocal requirements) expresses the humor, drama and emotional power of the beloved tale and brings to life its magical elements. Unlike any production of Alice in Wonderland you’ve seen before!

About the Mount Pleasant Community Theatre

The Mount Pleasant Community Theater is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1969. Its mission is to present and promote quality live theatre in the Mount Pleasant area and to provide performance experiences for audiences, actors, and production personnel of all ages. Currently serving on MPCT Board of Directors is Nancy Amos, Karen Brimhall, Adam Creager, Joyce Dennison, Kadie Dennison, Holly Jones, Mark Kimzey- President, Lea McCormick, Gayle Olson, Lola Swan, Deborah Wells-Mascarenas.