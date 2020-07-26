Auditions for A Radio Theatre Comedy

Do you have a robust sense of humor?! Genuine in your laughter?! You are invited to audition for

“Laughter Is Good Medicine”- a radio theatre comedy show presented by the Mt Pleasant

Community Theater. Auditions will be safely held at the Masonic Hall in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday,

August 8th from 10 am to 7 pm with callbacks on Sunday, the 9th from 10 am to 2 pm. (Video

submissions may be sent to the MPCT Facebook page prior to Aug 7th).

Men and women please bring a short comedy piece and prepare for a short reading from this radio

theatre collaboration combination of classic and community comedy. Foley artists and musicians

welcome too! Interested sponsors are encouraged to attend for information on how to be included in

the hearty humor.

Shows will be airing 8 pm on KILJ radio 105.5 FM August 16, 23, 30.

Call Barb McRoy at (309) 369-5187 if you have questions.