Auditions Coming Up for MPCTA Production

Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre Association will soon hold auditions for its upcoming Tennessee Williams comedy, Period of Adjustment . Under the direction of David File, this wonderful and fun three-act dramatic comedy offers roles for four men and four women of varying ages: consisting of two married couples in their 20-30s, one ‘mature couple’ (married, in their 50s), and an additional adult female and male with no specific age requirement.

Auditions will be held at Mt. Pleasant’s Heatilator Performing Arts Center (307 East Monroe) on Sunday, December 8th from 2-5 pm, and on Monday and Tuesday, December 9th and 10th, from 7-9 pm. No experience is necessary. Interested actors need only attend one audition time. Please bring along a list of any scheduling conflicts between the dates of January 2nd through February 16th.

Period of Adjustment paints a touching story of a reunion of two young Korean war buddies, whose marriages happen to be at points of crisis. One couple has just broken up after five years together, while the other has not been able to come to terms after one day of wedlock. Both couples are going through a ‘period of adjustment’ – and the play examines in a very human and touching way, the sources and solutions of each crisis.

Period of Adjustment is scheduled to run from Friday, February 14th through Sunday, February 16th.

All questions or concerns may be directed to David File via text (319-931-6339), landline (319-385-8582), or email at dfile@iw.edu.