ATV Accident

On 04-08-2017, at approximately 1737hrs, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 17000 Block of Iowa City Road, reference a four wheeler accident with an injury. Upon investigation it was found that the Juvenile driver of the ATV was traveling northbound when he attempted to slow down to make a left hand turn. The driver applied the front brakes causing the four wheeler to flip end over end numerous times. Upon flipping the driver and his passenger were thrown from the ATV. The passenger was treated at the scene and released. The driver was airlifted to Iowa City Hospitals by Med Force to be treated for injuries he sustained in the accident.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Mediapolis Fire Department, Mediapolis Ambulance, Burlington Ambulance, Burlington Police Department and Med Force paramedics.