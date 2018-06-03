ATV Accident

On 6-2-18 at approximately 8:30 pm the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched near the intersection of Skunk River Rd. and 200th Ave. in reference to an accident involving an ATV. When deputies arrived, it was discovered that an individual was riding an ATV northbound on 200th Ave near the intersection of Skunk River Rd. when he lost control of the ATV. The driver then fell from the ATV as it rolled over near the ditch. The driver of the ATV was treated by ambulance crews then transported to Great River Medical Center. There were no other injuries sustained in this incident.