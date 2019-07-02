Attorney General Will Investigate Former County Environmental Specialist

The investigation into former Henry County Environmental Specialist Jodi Sutter will be done by the Iowa Attorney General. A recent investigation by the State of Iowa Auditor into the Henry County Environmental Health Office revealed improper disbursements of $218,633, unsupported disbursements of $3,810, $830 of over billed grant revenue and $6,301 of un-deposited collections during the period of July 1, 2010 and January 31, 2018 when Sutter was contracted with the county as the Environmental Specialist. County officials are not allowed to comment since the investigation is continuing. County attorney Darin Stater said that investigation will be done by the A. G’s area prosecution division. Stater said the attorney general will make a decision on charges at a time that is appropriate. Stater also said there are many layers to the case. Sutter has filed suit against the county for wrongful termination after she was let go in February of 2018. That case won’t come before the courts until October of 2020. The state auditor’s report was released last week.