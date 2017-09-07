*ATTENTION*

*ATTENTION*

There are NEW school flip stop signs up at the intersection of Henry & Lincoln Street (east & west bound traffic). These signs replaced the old Roll out stop sign that used to be up before and after school. Please watch for these signs when you are traveling in this area. There has been alot of people running these stop signs before and after school. There is alot of children walking/riding bikes at this intersection, and we do not want to see anyone get injured. Thank You.