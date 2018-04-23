Attention: Info for the Middle School Meal Packing Event Volunteers

“Thank you for volunteering to help make our food packaging event, April 24 thru 26th, a success!

When arriving at the Mt. Pleasant Middle School please enter through the Northwest office doors. You will come through the office to the Welcome/Information table where you will receive rubber gloves and a hairnet, then be directed or escorted to the gym.

Parking is available in an East parking lot or at the train depot. (sorry for the inconvenience)

We will start packaging shortly after 1 PM for the early afternoon shift and you are welcome to stay as long as you like. A second shift will transition in shortly after 3 PM and hopefully package until 5PM. Afternoons can be very busy as we are the bus hub for the entire district and many parents pick up their middle school students. We suggest that if you can’t arrive by approximately 3:10 that you wait until 3:30 or a little after to avoid the traffic.

If you have any last minute questions call Kendra Ruschill at 319-931-1726

Thanks!”