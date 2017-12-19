Attempted Murder Charges Filed for Assault on Correctional Officer

Attempted Murder Charges Filed for Assault on Correctional OfficerWritten by Theresa Rose on December 19, 2017
|
|
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office requested the Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation conduct the investigation of the assaults on Correctional Officer’s Day and Fox.
On December 18, 2017, inmates Earl Booth-Harris, Jorge Sanders-Galvez and Bobby Joe Morris were charged for their role(s) in the incident. All three have been charged with Attempted Murder (Iowa State Criminal Code-707.11) and Assault on a Correctional Officer (Iowa State Criminal Code-708.3A).