Attempted Murder Charges Filed for Assault on Correctional Officer



BURLINGTON, Iowa — On 12/10/17, at approximately 4:08 pm, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and the West Burlington Police Department were dispatched to the Des Moines County Correctional Center reference a Correctional Officer being pinned down and assaulted by inmates in the Male Max area of the jail. Correctional Officer Dakota Day and Correctional Officer Darlene Fox were being assaulted by inmates Earl Booth-Harris, Jorge Sanders-Galvez and Bobby Joe Morris. CO Fox and CO Day were transported to the Great River Medical Center on the day of the assault(s). CO Fox was treated and released. CO Day remained hospitalized and was released on Tuesday, December 12th.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office requested the Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation conduct the investigation of the assaults on Correctional Officer’s Day and Fox.

On December 18, 2017, inmates Earl Booth-Harris, Jorge Sanders-Galvez and Bobby Joe Morris were charged for their role(s) in the incident. All three have been charged with Attempted Murder (Iowa State Criminal Code-707.11) and Assault on a Correctional Officer (Iowa State Criminal Code-708.3A).