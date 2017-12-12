Attack Details

On 12/10/17 at approximately 4:08 pm the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and the West Burlington Police Department were all dispatched to the Des Moines County Correctional Center for a Correctional Officer that was pinned down in the Male Max area of the jail being assaulted by inmates.

The correctional officer was brutally attacked by three inmates, and after a short time was pulled out of the cell by other assisting correctional staff. The Officer was transported to Great River Medical Center where he was treated and admitted for injuries. A second Correctional Officer was also injured in the attack and was also transported to GRMC for injuries sustained in the attack.

The Corrections staff were conducting a search of the Male Max area because they received information that the inmates were making homemade “Hooch”. The Corrections staff did locate the mixture in one of the inmate cells and were attempting to evacuate the area to do a complete search of the individual Male Max cells.

During this transition, two inmates, Earl Riley Booth-Harris age 24, and Jorge Luis Sanders-Galvez, age 23, brutally attacked one of the correctional staff inside the Male Max area, a third inmate, Bobby Joe Morris, age 26, assisted in the assault by preventing other correctional staff from intervening and entering the Male Max area.

All three inmates have been removed from the Des Moines County Correctional Facility, Earl Booth-Harris and Jorge Sanders-Galvez have been temporarily moved to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Ft. Madison, IA, and Bobby Joe Morris has been transported to the Oakdale Classification Center in Oakdale Iowa.

Earl Booth-Harris was recently convicted of Murder in the 1st Degree for the murder of Deonte Carter. Jorge Sanders-Galvez was recently convicted of Murder in the 1st Degree for the murder of Kedarie Johnson. Both were awaiting sentencing on these convictions. Bobby Joe Morris had been convicted on Ongoing Criminal Conduct and two counts of Robbery in the 2nd Degree in reference to the 2017 multiple armed robberies of Iowa Fertilizer Plant workers.

The incident is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.