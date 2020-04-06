Assessed value appeal dates extended

Iowa Assessors recently mailed assessment rolls to any property owner who had changes to their 2020 assessed valuations. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, an official state order gives property owners who disagree with property values additional time to petition their local board of review. Iowa State Association of Assessors President Dixie Saunders recently notified assessors that the deadline to file an assessment appeal has been extended until June 5th. The regular appeal deadline is April 30th.

The Board of Review is an independent board made up of appointed private citizens who meet for the purpose of hearing protests to assessed values. After reviewing the information provided by the property owner and the assessor’s office, the board acts to either change the assessed value or leave it intact.

Saunders explained, “Current assessed values are effective January 1, 2020. Conditions affecting assessed values after the first of this year will be reflected on the 2021 assessment rolls. Over the coming months, assessors will be monitoring sale prices of properties in their respective jurisdictions. If COVID-19 or other economic conditions affect overall market values, next year’s assessed value will change accordingly.”

Anyone who disagrees with their assessed value has two options available at this time. The first option involves calling the local assessor’s office to request an “Informal Review”. This year, the deadline is April 27. The second option is to file a formal appeal with the Board of Review by June 5th. Contact information for assessors and the form titled “Disaster Counties Petition to Local Board of Review” can be accessed at www.Iowa-Assessors.org.

Saunders noted, “While many county offices are closed to the public, most are still effectively conducting business via phone, mail and email. I would encourage people to shelter at home and contact your local assessor with any concerns.”