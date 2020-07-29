Assault at the State Penitentiary

A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary at approximately 7:10 p.m Tuesday night.

The officer was handling the distribution of medications to inmates in a living unit. After issuing a verbal directive to an inmate, the inmate began advancing towards the officer in an aggressive manner. The officer attempted to deploy pepper spray, but it didn’t deter the inmate, who then proceeded to assault the officer with closed fist strikes. The officer was able to utilize defense maneuvers to restrain the inmate, and additional staff quickly arrived to assist.

The officer was assessed by prison medical staff and returned to his post. The inmate did not suffer any significant injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.