Ashton Kutcher Reads to Iowa’s Children

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa native, actor, and philanthropist Ashton Kutcher will participate in COVID Recovery Iowa’s “Tell Me a Story,” a virtual story time for Iowans of all ages. Kutcher will read The Book With No Pictures, by B.J. Novak, in a pre-recorded video which will air at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 on the “Tell Me a Story” Facebook page, and on the COVID Recovery Iowa YouTube Channel.

COVID Recovery Iowa is for Iowans who have been impacted in any way by COVID-19. In addition to support groups, activities, and resources, COVID Recovery Iowa offers virtual counseling to all Iowans at no cost. COVID Recovery Iowa is administered by the Iowa Department of Human Services, made possible with support from FEMA, and is an extension of Project Recovery Iowa. COVID Recovery Iowa utilizes partnerships with a statewide network of service delivery providers to determine how best to serve each individual participant.

Kutcher is just one of many well-known Iowans, along with the COVID Recovery Iowa staff, who will read pre-recorded stories to help Iowa kids and their families cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tell Me a Story” sessions will also include stories for bilingual children and families.

Mandy Gesme, a mental health therapist for Pathways Behavioral Services says “Tell Me a Story” helps children and their parents connect amidst this difficult time and gives a sense of routine. “It provides a family-friendly activity and sparks conversations that allow parents and children to connect and focus on something positive. It may also allow parents to have a few moments to themselves while their children listen to a story,” says Gesme.

For more information on COVID Recovery Iowa, including access to resources visit www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org. COVID Recovery Iowa can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.