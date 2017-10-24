Arts IMPACT to Host 2017 Mount Pleasant Community Arts Summit

MOUNT PLEASANT— The arts have a positive impact on our community and we want to invite you to learn more about the arts in Mount Pleasant. On Friday, November 3, the Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT will host their first ever Mount Pleasant Community Arts Summit at the Union Block from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Keynote speaker for this conference will be ISU Community Arts Extension Specialist Jennifer Drinkwater. Jennifer Drinkwater is an assistant professor with a joint appointment between the department of art and visual culture and Iowa State University extension and outreach. Her personal work and teaching often explore how we bring artwork from the studio into the world, and accordingly, how this work can both build and shape community. During the past few years, she has partnered with communities in Iowa and Mississippi in various community art projects, programming and theatre productions. She helped to organize a community-wide steamroll printmaking event in Perry, Iowa, created installations in restored prairies in Nebraska, collaborated on public art projects in vacant sites on Iowa main streets, spearheaded a community knit-bombing project, and painted two murals with middle school children on a juke joint in the Mississippi Delta.

The summit is geared towards community and business leaders, educators, artists and just general art enthusiasts that want to hear what the arts can do for our community. During the Arts Summit, we will explore not only the quality of life but also the economic impact that arts can have on a community. We will talk about the need for a public art piece in Mount Pleasant and hear some of the best practices in growing and sustaining at active arts community throughout Iowa.

Thanks to the support of the City of Mount Pleasant, there is no charge to attend this summit. A delicious breakfast, entertainment and art work on display, will make this a very enjoyable morning for everyone. If you would like to attend, please call the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance at 319-385-3101.

Acknowledging that arts and culture are fundamental enhancements to our community’s quality of life, Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT serves to ignite and promote broad community excitement in the appreciation, support and growth of artistic and cultural activities in and around Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT (Impacting Mount Pleasant Arts & Culture Together) is a 501(c)3 organization established in 2016.