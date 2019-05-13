Articulation Announced between Kishwaukee College and Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, IA – May 13, 2019 – Kishwaukee College and Iowa Wesleyan University (IW) are pleased to announce a new articulation agreement that provides Kish students a direct pathway to a bachelor’s degree at IW. The institutions held a virtual signing of the articulation agreement on May 13, 2019.

“Thank you to Iowa Wesleyan for helping us provide unique, affordable, and quality bachelor’s degrees to Kish students,” states Dr. Laurie Borowicz, President of Kishwaukee College. “The new transfer program is a clear benefit to students, with being able to take classes at Kish for three years as part of their bachelor’s degree program. We are very pleased to offer this option to students in helping them achieve their educational goals.”

The 3 + 1 agreement allows students to complete three years of coursework at Kish. Credits will then transfer to Iowa Wesleyan’s online program for the fourth and final year of a bachelor’s degree. Students can earn their bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in management, criminal justice, or human services. U.S. News and World Report rank IW’s programs as one of the best online bachelor’s programs of 2019.

“Iowa Wesleyan is pleased to join Kishwaukee College in this exciting new partnership. Kishwaukee and Iowa Wesleyan are student-focused institutions that strive for educational opportunities on campus and online,” said Dr. DeWayne Frazier, Provost at IW. “Iowa Wesleyan is pleased to implement the 3+1 program to make a bachelor’s degree even more obtainable for the graduates of Kishwaukee.”

With the ability to complete the bachelor’s program online, students can remain in the local area and maintain fiscal responsibility by completing three years at the community college before transferring to IW.