Arthur William Menke

Arthur William Menke, 91, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa

Born July 15, 1925 in rural Houghton, Iowa the son of Henry H. and Catherine (Holtkamp) Menke. On December 29, 1957 he married Joan Elizabeth Wheeler at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife, Joan of West Point, Iowa; two daughters, Jennifer (Roger) Fullenkamp of West Point, Iowa and Marisue Menke of Minneapolis, Minnesota; two sons, Sam (Suzanne) Menke of Donnellson, Iowa and Charlie (Linda) Menke of Dunlap, Illinois; six grandchildren, Alex and Josh Fullenkamp, Trevor and Brice Menke and Ellie and Mitchell Menke and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.

Art was a graduate of St. John’s Catholic School in Houghton. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, the Houghton Knights of Columbus Council #3905 and the West Point American Legion Holtz-Geers Post #668. Art was a World War II Army veteran, he served in the 633rd Engineers Light Equipment Company. In 2015 he made an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with his son Charlie. Art was a retired farmer. He enjoyed coffee clubs at J&M Korner Shop and Mt. Hamill Tap. He loved being with his grandchildren.

His body has been entrusted to the Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. and a Christian Wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening at the the funeral home.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery in West Point with full military rites by the West Point American Legion Holtz-Geers Post #668. A luncheon will follow at the West Point American Legion.

A memorial has been established in his memory for Holy Trinity Catholic Schools or Great River Hospice House.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .

The Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.