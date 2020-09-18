Arthur William Holtkamp

Arthur William Holtkamp, 92, of Harlingen, TX, passed away on Sunday, September 13 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. Born July 25, 1928 in West Point, IA, he was the son of Ben A. and Louise A. Krueger Holtkamp. On Sept. 3, 1949, he married Mary Linnenbrink in Ft. Madison, IA. She died June 23, 1983. He married Darlene Wear on Feb.22, 1985 in Mt. Pleasant.

Art worked for the White House Dairy in Illinois and Iowa and later as a health inspector for the Des Moines Co. Health Dept. until retirement in 1991.

Survivors include his wife Darlene of Harlingen, sons Randy (Beth Garrison) of Sequim, WA, Jay (Rhonda) of Ankeny, Gary of Branson, MO, Larry (Sindy) Wear of New London, Dale (Becky) Wear of Winston Salem, NC, Diane (Steve) Jenkinson of Muscatine, IA, 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 3 grea-great grandchildren, one brother, Tom (Dianne) Holtkamp of St. Paul, IA; two sisters, Anita (Ed) Blindt and Geraldine (Don) Conrad, both of West Point, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his first wife, Mary, he was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, and two daughters-in-law, Carolyn Graber and Bonita Holtkamp.

Visitation will be from 9-10 am Sept. 24 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant with the Knights of Columbus rosary at 9 am. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Holtkamp will be at 10:30 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, with the Rev. Connolly as celebrant. Burial with the Catholic Knights will be at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

A memorial has been established for the American Cancer Society.