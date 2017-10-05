Art Wilson

Joseph “Art” Wilson, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 04, 2017, at the Henry County Health Center.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. with family present from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 9, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jerry Phillips officiating. Following the service cremation will be accorded. In lieu of flowers gifts of love and friendship may be given to American Red Cross or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born October 20, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, Art was the son of Joseph Jonathon and Arlene E. (Crabb) Wilson. He attended Mt Pleasant High School with the class of 1957 attaining his GED in 1981. On May 14, 1957 he married Dorothy Coakley at the Church of the Nazarene in Mt. Pleasant.

Art retired from JI Case after working as a fork lift driver from 1963 to 1992. In 1994, he began working as the driver coordinator at Shottenkirk in Mt. Pleasant where he was employed at the time of his death. He served as an auxiliary policeman in Mt. Pleasant from 1981-1991.

Art loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He was an enthusiastic athletic fan with favorite teams—The Iowa Hawkeyes, Green Bay Packers, LA Dodgers, and the Lakers. Art coached girl’s recreational softball teams from 1978 to 1990. He also enjoyed league bowling. Of all his activities, family was Art’s priority. He loved to have his grand and great-grandchildren around.

Along with his wife, Dorothy, Art is survived by one son, Jody (Sheryl) Wilson of Mt. Pleasant; two daughters, Lori (Tom) Witte of Debary, FL, and Julie Wilson of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, Mike (Lexie) Wilson, Josh (Amanda) Wilson, Amber (Joe) Vitelli, Brandi (Jeff Ecker) Lessner, Megan (Ralph) Eland, and Mat (Tiffany) Wilson; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Vicki) Wilson of Mt. Pleasant, and Butch (Lila) Wilson of Swedesburg; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding Art in death were his parents and a sister JoAnn Hand.