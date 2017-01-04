Arrests Made in Local Burglary Cases

On 12/23/16 a home burglary occurred in the 500 block of E Clay St while the victim and her two small children slept. A subsequent investigation revealed that Kameron Fracaro age 18 of Mt Pleasant and a local juvenile age 17 were the perpetrators in the burglary. They subsequently used the victims credit card as well. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd– a Class C felony.

The juvenile was transported to the Lee County Juvenile Detention Facility and Fracaro was transported to the Henry County Jail where they were held pending arraignment. Court records indicate Fracaro was released.

As part of that investigation it was determined that several other car burglary’s were solved as well as three burglary’s in the Lockridge area. A 13 year was also part of those crimes.

On 1/3/17 a motor vehicle was reported stolen for the second time in two days. The vehicle was located and a 17 year juvenile was arrested and transported to Lee County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with two counts of Theft 2nd and Burglary 3rd.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has received several more burglary to vehicles over the last week. The Mt Pleasant Police received a lot of information in regards to these cases from victims and other citizens. Eye Witnesses and video surveillance were very vital to solving this case. Citizens are encouraged to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity that they observe.